IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Ionia County has issued a Public Health Advisory on potentially harmful algae in Morrison Lake.

After water samples taken on Aug. 20, they are advising people and pets to avoid touching algae or scum on the lake, which looks like spilled paint on the water and has a green tint to it, according to their website.

The scum could also contain flecks, foam or clumps, according to the county.

They say the conditions of the water could change quickly.

