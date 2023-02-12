Airspace over Lake Michigan temporarily closed after object shot down over Lake Huron

The closure was implemented at 12 p.m. and was lifted shortly after.

MICHIGAN, USA — Officials temporarily closed the airspace above Lake Michigan Sunday, a press release from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Federal Aviation Administration said.

Three U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News that a high altitude object was shot down this afternoon over Lake Huron. According to one of the officials, the object was shot down by a U.S. military aircraft.

The release says the closure was to "ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during NORAD operations."

The closure was implemented at 12 p.m. and was lifted shortly after. No flights were affected at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Sen. Gary Peters tweeted the following statement:

"I've been in touch with the Pentagon, DHS, and FAA regarding the closure of air space over the Great Lakes. I'm glad the object was neutralized over Lake Huron and I'll continue pressing DoD for transparency."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.