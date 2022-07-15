Slippery conditions leads to crash on SB US-131, right lanes closed

The two right lanes of US-131 remain closed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are on scene of a injury crash on SB US-131 at Wealthy Street.

Police say an oily substance on the roadway led to slippery conditions, causing a driver to lose control and be hit by another vehicle. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Troopers and the Kent County Road Commission remain on scene to continue clean up. The two right lanes of US-131 remain closed.

Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

MDOT and Kent County Road Commission remain on scene to continue clean up. The left lane remains the only lane of travel. The right two lanes remain closed. Please continue to find an alternate route of travel. — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) July 15, 2022

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.