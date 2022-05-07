One arrested after fight causes closure of Grand Haven pier, beach

The DNR said when the fight occurred, the park was at or near capacity, and they had also already written 25 citations for alcohol use.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — We're learning more about the situation that unfolded at the Grand Haven State Park Monday evening that prompted the pier's closure and beach evacuation.

Law enforcement officials confirm that one person was arrested during the incident, and witnesses said it quickly went from celebration to chaos.

"We're all having a fun time, people are in a mosh pit, there's a bunch of tourists around, and then DNR pulled up in a four-by-four," described a witness named Logan, who did not want to use his last name. "They just started yelling at us, forcing everyone off the beach and the pier."

"We were standing there, listening to music, having a good time," said Shane Grewe who was there with his friend, "and all of the sudden they just started telling everybody clear out, clear out, clear out."

Michigan Department of Natural Resource officers shut down the pier around 5 p.m. Monday due to multiple problems and what they call "alcohol-fueled" fights. The Chief of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety also confirmed the issues, as the two agencies work closely to police the state park and pier.

"It was a crowd control issue, there were too many people on the pier," said Sgt. Jeff Rabbers, Law Supervisor for Michigan DNR's Law Enforcement Division. "It became a public safety and officer safety issue."

Joey Brown was there with Grewe when it all happened. He said there were between 150 and 200 people on the pier when the chaos broke out.

"They had like four officers all lined up together so they could form a wall," Brown said, "and they were walking towards the group of people saying 'alright guys, gotta go, make room,' and yeah, it was pretty crazy."

Sgt. Rabbers said the large crowd tried to overturn the officers' utility vehicle, and they wanted to be proactive.

"We've had it before where it's turned into even worse problems with the fighting," said Sgt. Rabbers, "and especially with the issues of having too many people and a lot of drug and alcohol abuse."

Sgt. Rabbers confirmed that a person involved in the large fight fled the scene, but was later apprehended by officers and taken into custody, where they were charged with assault.

"The combination of fighting, and the arresting of that individual," said Sgt. Rabbers, "along with the harassment toward the public and our officers is ultimately why we made the decision to shut down the pier."

The DNR said when the fight occurred, the park was at or near capacity, and they had also already written 25 citations for alcohol use.

Grewe said he and his family camp at the state park every year for the holiday, and unfortunately this situation really came as no surprise.

"I've never been out here for the Fourth and not experienced a fight," Grewe said. "I think people have a little bit too much fun and they can't control themselves."

Sgt. Rabbers said the beach did reopen later in the evening before the fireworks show, but by then, most of the people had already cleared out.

