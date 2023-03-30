x
One killed after being hit by car, US-131 shut down

Michigan State Police say the driver of a disabled vehicle was trying to walk across the highway.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person has died after a crash Thursday night in Grand Rapids, according to the Michigan State Police.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on US-131 in Grand Rapids when the driver of a disabled vehicle tried to walk across the highway, and was hit by a car going north.

MSP says drivers are to seek alternative routes until further notice, as the highway is shut down until further notice.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more.

