One killed after being hit by car, US-131 shut down

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person has died after a crash Thursday night in Grand Rapids, according to the Michigan State Police.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. on US-131 in Grand Rapids when the driver of a disabled vehicle tried to walk across the highway, and was hit by a car going north.
MSP says drivers are to seek alternative routes until further notice, as the highway is shut down until further notice.
13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.