One killed after being hit by car, US-131 shut down

Michigan State Police say the driver of a disabled vehicle was trying to walk across the highway.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person has died after a crash Thursday night in Grand Rapids, according to the Michigan State Police.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on US-131 in Grand Rapids when the driver of a disabled vehicle tried to walk across the highway, and was hit by a car going north.

MSP says drivers are to seek alternative routes until further notice, as the highway is shut down until further notice.

Grand Rapids troopers are on the scene of a fatal car vs pedestrian crash on N/B US-131 at Wealthy. The driver of a disabled vehicle attempted to walk across the highway when they were struck by another N/B vehicle. The highway is shut down while the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/NBgEPngXkr — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) March 31, 2023

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.