Battle Creek: crash involving semi-truck leaves one dead

Battle Creek Police car.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Early Sunday morning Battle Creek Police responded to the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of West Dickman Road and South Washington Avenue.

The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck. Police said they believe the passenger vehicle was going southbound on Washington when it failed to stop for a red light.

The vehicle struck the semi-truck heading eastbound on Dickman Road. 

The driver of the passenger vehicle was identified as 40-year-old Battle Creek man Paul Warren. He died at the scene, and was the only person in the vehicle. 

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

Police say they are still investigating the incident but believe speed is a factor.

