x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

One dead after overnight crash

The sheriff's department says a man left the roadway on 112th Avenue and was not wearing a seatbelt. There were no other injuries.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are investigating a deadly crash from overnight Sunday. Their investigation found that a southbound car left the roadway on 112th Avenue north of Blair Street in Olive Township around 3:30 a.m.

The car then hit a culvert killing the 30-year-old man driving the car. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The sheriff's department is continuing to investigate what happened.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.