One dead after overnight crash

The sheriff's department says a man left the roadway on 112th Avenue and was not wearing a seatbelt. There were no other injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are investigating a deadly crash from overnight Sunday. Their investigation found that a southbound car left the roadway on 112th Avenue north of Blair Street in Olive Township around 3:30 a.m.

The car then hit a culvert killing the 30-year-old man driving the car. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The sheriff's department is continuing to investigate what happened.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.