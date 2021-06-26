One dead, one hurt after crash near Ferris State University

Campus police along with the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded. One man is at the hospital being treated for his injuries.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead and another hurt after an early morning crash near Ferris State University.

It happened around 4:18 a.m. in the area of Ives Avenue and South Street. When police got to the scene they found a car had hit a tree and was on fire. Inside the vehicle was a deceased victim.

Police found a trail of blood going away from the scene. Following it, they found a second victim injured and wandering around Ferris' campus. That man was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still unknown and being investigated. Police say they will release additional information as they learn more.

