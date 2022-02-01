Investigators say the home was destroyed.

SPRING LAKE, Mich — A man is feared dead after a fire destroyed a home in Crockery Township early Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the fire started around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 15700 block of 138th Avenue in Crockery Township.

By the time firefighters got to the home, it was fully engulfed in flames. They were able to get the fire knocked down but the home is considered a total loss.

Investigators believe an 87-year-old man died in the fire. Efforts are now underway to find the man and determine the cause of the fire.

