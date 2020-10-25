One found dead after Grand Rapids house fire

Police say the remains of one individual were found during a search of the residence.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Remains were found Sunday morning at the scene of a house fire in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the fire happened at around 11 a.m. at a home on Oakwood Avenue NE. Dispatch received a call that smoke was coming from the home.

GRPD and the Grand Rapids Fire Department arrived at the scene and the fire was extinguished. Police say the remains of one individual were found during a search of the residence.

The Kent County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy at a later time to determine cause and manner of death. The case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the department at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

