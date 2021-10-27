One hospitalized after crash involving cement truck in Cascade Township

According to the Dutton Fire captain, the accident happened on 60th Street SE and Patterson Avenue when a work vehicle and a cement truck collided.

CASCADE, Michigan — One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a cement truck in Cascade Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Dutton Fire captain, the accident happened on 60th Street SE and Patterson Avenue when a work vehicle and a cement truck collided.

One of the drivers in that accident was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.