One hospitalized after crash involving cement truck in Cascade Township

According to the Dutton Fire captain, the accident happened on 60th Street SE and Patterson Avenue when a work vehicle and a cement truck collided.
CASCADE, Michigan — One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a cement truck in Cascade Township on Wednesday afternoon. 

One of the drivers in that accident was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known. 

