One in hospital after boat explosion in Whitehall

The fire that broke out aboard the boat was small, however the majority of the damage came from the initial explosion which was contained inside the boat.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Emergency services responded to Crosswinds Marine Service in Whitehall Sunday afternoon for a boat explosion.

Deputy Chief/Fire Mashall Keith Heidelberg with the White Lake Fire Authority said they do not yet know the cause of the explosion within the boat, but told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they believe it may have been caused by a propane leak onboard the boat while it was docked at the marina.

The owner of the boat was the only person aboard when it exploded, Heidelberg said he suffered what were most likely second and third degree burns.

"Basically what happened is, the whole top of the boat lifted up and then fell back down," Heidelberg said. "So the very top of the boat is completely disconnected from the hull."

Will DeYoung lives near the marina and said the explosion was so loud it sounded as though it were in his backyard.

"It actually sounded like something had fallen on the roof because it was so loud the house rattled, all the windows rattled. And I could feel it," said DeYoung. "So I ran outside and first Scott is walked around the house and look to see if something was on the roof, because that's what it seemed like."

The owner of the boat was helped off the boat by a bystander, he was transported to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to Grand Rapids for treatment. He was in serious, but stable condition.

