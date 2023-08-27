One in hospital after crash in Ottawa County

The 23-year-old male driver was uninjured, however the 26-year-old female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Early Sunday morning the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving one vehicle at the 9 mile marker of Westbound I96.

After investigating, they found that the 2011 Jeep Cherokee was heading Westbound on I96 when it swerved. The driver lost control of the vehicle and the jeep went into the median before rolling over.

The 23-year-old male driver was uninjured, however the 26-year-old female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash and determining why the Jeep swerved.

