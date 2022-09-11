1 injured after rollover crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids

The highway has now reopened.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are currently responding to a single vehicle crash that has injured one person on Sunday evening.

It is unknown what exact injuries the victim has suffered, but Michigan State Police say that they are serious.

It is also unknown what caused the rollover incident, but it occurred on US-131 at Leonard. After being closed as police clear the scene, the highway has since been reopened.

This is an updating story. Check back here for updates.

Grand Rapids troopers are on scene of a single vehicle rollover crash with serious injuries on S/B US-131 at Leonard. The highway is currently shut down and traffic is being rerouted at Leonard. Please find an alternate route. Updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/GHNLbZft7c — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) September 11, 2022

