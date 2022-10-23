One injured following shooting at apartment complex near GVSU

No suspects have been arrested and there is no threat to the public.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — One person is injured following an early morning shooting at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were patroling the area around 10452 Lodge at the Alpine Student Living in Allendale township when deputies heard multiple gunshots. That generated a large response from the Sheriff's Office.

As deputies were making their way to the scene, they received reports of multiple people and vehicles fleeing the scene. When officers arrived on scene, they did not find any suspects or victims.

Later, deputies were told that a victim from the shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing but deputies say there is no threat to the public.