One injured in Grand Rapids shooting Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is injured after a Thursday night shooting in Grand Rapids.
Police said the incident happened after 10 p.m. near the corner of Eastern Avenue and Adams Street. A man was shot once and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time it is unclear what led to the shooting or if police have a suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
