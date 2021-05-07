One injured in Grand Rapids shooting Thursday

At this time it is unclear what led to the shooting or if police have a suspect.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is injured after a Thursday night shooting in Grand Rapids.

Police said the incident happened after 10 p.m. near the corner of Eastern Avenue and Adams Street. A man was shot once and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time it is unclear what led to the shooting or if police have a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.