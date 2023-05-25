Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Grand Rapids

Investigators say there is no foul play.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person has died after being hit by a train in Grand Rapids Thursday night, says the Police Department.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Front Avenue SW between Wealthy Street SW and Emperor Street SW.

It is unclear at this time what led to the incident. Police say they don't believe there is any foul play. The Grand Rapids Fire Department was also at the scene.

The area will be closed off until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

