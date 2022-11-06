1 killed after crash with another dirt biker in Ionia Co.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A man is dead and another is seriously injured after a dirt bike crash in Ionia County, Michigan State Police say.
The crash happened at a home on the 7300 block of Barr Road around 8:25 Saturday night, police say.
Officers believe the two men were riding dirt bikes in a field when they collided with each other.
A 52-year-old man from Howard City was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. A 31-year-old man from Lansing is currently hospitalized in serious condition.
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.
