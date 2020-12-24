One killed in I-196 crash in Grandville

The driver, a 43-year-old Grand Rapids woman was not wearing a seatbelt, causing her to be partially ejected from the vehicle.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A woman has been killed after a traffic crash in Grandville Thursday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened at 1 p.m. on eastbound I-196 at the exit ramp to Wilson Avenue (M-11 west).

Investigation determined a pickup truck lost control and rolled over on the ramp.

The driver, a 43-year-old Grand Rapids woman was not wearing a seatbelt, causing her to be partially ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three passengers were in the car at the time of the crash. Two children were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Numerous other crashes were reported across West Michigan today due to the lake effect snow system moving through this weekend.

The MSP Rockford Post says they responded to over 50 traffic crashes and slide-offs prior to this accident.

