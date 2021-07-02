'One-of-a-kind' art exhibit celebrates major anniversary in Grand Haven

The month-long exhibit showcases landscapes, landmarks and places along the lakeshore that have been impacted by the foundation.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A one-of-a-kind art exhibit is now underway in Grand Haven.

As part of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation's 50th Anniversary, a special partnership with local non-profits created the Foundational Art Exhibit.

The Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective and the Muskegon Museum of Art teamed up the foundation to bring in art from more than 18 area artists.

The month-long exhibit showcases landscapes, landmarks and places along the lakeshore that have been impacted by the foundation.

"It's been really special creating this project to celebrate art in our community," said Hadley Streng, President of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, "and specifically the places that make our community so special."

Maggie Bandstra is the Chair of the Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective whose artists contributed to the exhibit.

"We have a really inspiring area," Bandstra said, "it has a lot of natural beauty and a lot of beautiful parks that the artists love to capture."

The foundation also collaborated with the Muskegon Museum of Art to help with the exhibit. Art Martin is the museum's Director of Collections and Exhibitions.

"All of the pieces here are unique," he said, "so every one of them is something that the artist has made and if you have it, it's just yours."

The exhibit will be open from June 22 to July 21, 2021, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Grand Haven Community Center.

Entrance is free, and artwork is available for purchase.

And as part of its commitment to supporting art in the Grand Haven Area, GHACF will be purchasing 12 pieces at the show's completion.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.