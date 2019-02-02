OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man is dead after three cars crashed in Ottawa County on Friday, Feb. 1st.

Around 7pm, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a three car accident on Eastbound I-196 at exit 62. When deputies got there, they found an unresponsive man in one of the vehicles. The man has been identified as 76-year-old Eldon Blysma from Hudsonville.

Blysma was heading east on I-196 near 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville when he attempted to get off the highway. He then lost control of his vehicle on the snow covered ramp. His car ended up back on the highway, hitting a second car and then hit by a third.

The eastbound lanes of I-196 were closed for 4 hours while crews worked on the scene. Those lanes have since been reopened. No one else was injured in the accident.

