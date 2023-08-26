One person dies in what officials are calling a 'suspicious' fire at Battle Creek Home

The fire department says they found the occupant in a second-floor bedroom in the home.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The cause of a fire is still under investigation after a home caught fire just after 1 a.m. Saturday. The Battle Creek Fire Department says one person has died, and estimates around $150,000 in property damage.

Crews were called to 84 Magnolia Ave. to find a two-story home on fire in both the first and second floor. They say they found a single occupant dead in a second floor bedroom.

Officials say the fire is suspicious and is being investigated by the Fire Marshal.

The victim's cause of death is being investigated by the Battle Creek Police Department and the medical examiner.

Anyone who was in the area at this time, and who might have information to help with this investigation, please call fire department administration at 269-966-3519.

