EAGLE TWP. - One person is dead following a crash Friday evening on westbound Interstate 96 north of Grand Ledge.

The westbound lanes were closed at Grange Road after the crash happened about 6:18 p.m. near Jones Road, police said.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old Grand Rapids woman was killed after her vehicle crossed the median and collided with a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 55-year-old Clarksville woman, was taken to Sparrow Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. It was unclear if there were any passengers in her vehicle.

Sheriff's Lt. Jeff Clarke said an accident investigation team was en route to the scene. Police don't know why the driver of the eastbound vehicle crossed the median, he said.

The westbound lanes were expected to remain closed for several hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

