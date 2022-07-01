x
One person shot, suspect at large after shooting on Grand Rapids' northeast side

Victim was found on Harlan Ave. NE in Grand Rapids with multiple gunshot wounds
Credit: 13 On Your Side
Grand Rapids police investigate a shooting on Harlan Ave. Thursday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say one person is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Thursday night on the city's northeast side. 

GRPD tells 13 On Your Side they were called to the 400 block of Harlan Ave. NE around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. 

They found one person with two gunshot wounds. That victim was taken the hospital and is now in stable condition. 

GRPD says no one is in custody but they do have a lead on the suspect. They believe the suspect and victim knew each other, and do not believe the suspect poses a threat to the public. 

This is a developing story and 13 On Your Side will have updates as we learn them. 

