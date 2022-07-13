x
One person unaccounted for at North Beach Park, water rescue underway

Someone is unaccounted for at a beach in Ferrysburg and a water rescue is underway to find them, Ottawa County dispatch confirms.
FERRYSBURG, Mich — One person is unaccounted for at North Beach Park and a water rescue is underway to find the person, Ottawa County dispatch confirms.

The 911 call to request first responders came in around 7:48 p.m. Wednesday.

Several crews were sent to the scene, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available. 

    

