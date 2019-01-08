GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids is a little more dog-friendly than the rest.

One Trick Pony, located at 136 Fulton St. E, is officially the first restaurant downtown that can legally allow dogs on their patio.

The restaurant allowed four-legged guests on the patio for years before a recent complaint got them a warning from the Kent County Health Department. In the State of Michigan, by law dogs are not allowed on patios where food is served.

To bypass this, One Trick Pony requested a variance from the health department -- which was approved Wednesday. It took the owners of One Trick Pony a few weeks of paperwork before the change was official.

Restaurants in Michigan can be "pet-friendly" and even get away will allowing dogs on patios as long as complaints are filed. One Trick Pony is officially the first in Grand Rapids with a variance that legally allows dogs.

One Trick Pony Grill & Taproom PSA regarding dogs on patios. As many of you are well aware, dogs a... re not allowed on patios where food is served by Michigan state law. We don't care how many times the restaurant tells you that they are a dog friendly establishment, dogs are not allowed on patios.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.