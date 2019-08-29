GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The new online art selling platform All Art Works is hosting an art collecting event free to the public.

There will be a curated selection of local and national artists as well as world-renowned masters of the art world, which will include 200 pieces and take place Sept. 6 through Sept. 10, 2019 at the renovated 37 Ottawa building in downtown Grand Rapids. The event coincides with the opening weekend of Project 1 by ArtPrize.

There will be a panel discussion with Project 1 artists Olalekan Jeyifous and Larry Ossei-Mensah Sunday Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. There will also be an artist party that same evening 6 until 9 p.m. with a talk by All Art Works founder Tyler Loftis. Both events are free and open to the public.

All pieces come framed with a wire on the back, ready to hang. Each piece will be boxed on site and can be shipped or taken home that day.

The 5-day art event will feature work by artists represented on the All Art Works online platform alongside artists juried for this show only, including ArtPrize artists, New York Studio School Alumni Show award winners and a selection of world-renowned artists from the past 100 years.

Created by New York City based artist and West Michigan native Tyler Loftis, All Art Works mission is to create sustainability for artists and create a marketplace that is straightforward and easily understood. Rather than tell people about the quality and price of art, All Art Works simply displays local work next to world famous museum work both in physical shows and online shows to create an easy-to-understand context for quality and price.

“There is such a rich culture here in the Midwest, but visual arts is still in its infancy. It is exciting to see more fine art appreciation emerging and how it has been fostered and continues to grow in this community,” said Loftis, whose work resides in prominent collections throughout the country. “You don’t need an art education to appreciate art, our goal is to help people realize that they are born with everything they need to love and collect art. Furthermore, flying to New York or L.A. to have a high end fine art experience isn’t necessary when it’s accessible and happening right here.”

For more information visit the official All Art Works website. Details on Project 1 by ArtPrize can be found on artprize.org.

