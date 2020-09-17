Only 2 weeks left to fill out the 2020 Census

It takes about 10 minutes to complete and results in about $18,000 for each person counted.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is only 14 days left to fill out the 2020 Census.

On Sept. 12, the Grand Rapids Complete Count Committee estimated that about 26,000 city residents have not participated in the census yet. The committee says this equals $470 million over the next 10 years in lost funding for schools, health care, roads and other services.

The deadline to fill out the census is Sept. 30.

In recent months, city leaders have been heavily urging people to participate in the census, which is used to determine federal and state funding for Grand Rapids. It also affects legislative districts.

People can help canvass next Saturday, Sept. 19, which is the city's last canvassing event.

Those who volunteer will be equipped with COVID-19 personal protection equipment and be required to follow health and safety guidelines while they encourage residents to complete the census safely and efficiently. Refreshments, lunch and other canvasing supplies will be provided.

Complete the 2020 Census at my2020census.gov. It takes about 10 minutes to complete and results in about $18,000 for each person counted.

