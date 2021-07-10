The audience will need to wear masks and have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Other than that, they're expecting a normal return to the stage.

Grand Rapids Ballet company members are in some of their final rehearsals before their comeback performance at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre on October 15.

Off the Canvas will be the first program at their home theatre in more than 18 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Off the Canvas features three different choreographers exploring art in motion, taking inspiration from the world of visual arts.

"It's a real exciting show and it's a great program for us to return to the stage with a bang," Artistic Director James Sofranko says.



He says there's a reason why the ballet waited a few months to host in-person performances at the theatre past Michigan's reopening.

"Typically, October is the beginning of our performance season, and we have a little bit of a summer break," Sofranko says. "We did want to take advantage of the outdoor opportunities of the summer, the beautiful summers that West Michigan has to offer, so performing outside as much as possible to keep everyone safe, our dancers and our audience safe."

Company Member Emily Reed has been dancing since she was three and part of the Grand Rapids Ballet since 2018. The 18 month closure was tough for her and other dancers.

"We had to do what we could as artists to maintain technique and the day-to-day," she says. "I'm just so excited to be back. It feels like home you know, with everyone here and getting to do what we do."

"It's been a journey, and it's been sad," Company Member Ednis Gomez says. "It's been stressful too, but I'm thankful that we're here on the other side."

The dancers did outdoor and virtual performances in the meantime, but it just wasn't the same. The ballet company will continue to film its performances to share virtually too.



"We're used to also the black box of the theatre and sharing the space and making a moment and connection with everyone," Gomez says.

The audience will need to wear masks and have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Other than that, they're expecting a normal return to the stage.



"When the audience is there, it's just that extra element of magic that makes it more alive," Reed says.

Off the Canvas opens next Friday, October 15th and continues through the weekend. Right now, about two-thirds of the tickets are sold for every night, which is a little less than before COVID-19 but they're hoping more people join them for this comeback performance.

