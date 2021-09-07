Orchard View closes all schools Wednesday due to power outage

Orchard View joins Muskegon Community College on the list of schools closing due to power outages.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Orchard View schools said that preschool through 12th grade will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 8.

School officials announced the closure Tuesday night due to a power outage from recent severe storms.

Their community education and adult education centers have power and will remain open.

Orchard View joins Muskegon Community College on the list of schools closing due to power outages.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.