Orchard View school district responds to child hit by car on the way to school

The student was taken to a local hospital where the school says they are conscious and talking.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Orchard View School District is addressing an accident involving a student that happened near the school Wednesday morning.

According to a letter sent home to parents, a 7th-grade student was accidentally hit by a car while attempting to cross Sheridan Drive while on their way to school.

Sheridan Drive is about a 2-minute walk from the school.

Orchard View has activated its crisis response team to support staff and students through this traumatic event. The school has provided a link for parents who may struggle talking about situations like these with their kids.

The school also thanked the staff and passers-by who helped out before and after the crisis response team arrived on the scene.

