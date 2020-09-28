Oregon couple wed at Wyoming dialysis center so dad can attend

“It was very emotional. I was so happy to have him be there."

WYOMING, Mich. — A couple in masks and protective gowns exchanged wedding vows outside a Michigan dialysis center so the bride’s father could attend.

Ernest Gee was receiving treatments Saturday before a return to hospice care. Connie Gee and Matt Tsuchiya of Portland, Oregon, were married at a Fresenius clinic in Wyoming, a Grand Rapids suburb.

The bride says visits with her father in hospice have been greatly restricted because of COVID-19. Connie says, “It was very emotional. I was so happy to have him be there."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.