Organizers 'optimistic' that Tulip Time 2021 will go on with changes in place

HOLLAND, Michigan — Tulip Time has been a tradition in Holland for over 90 years but had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, organizers are optimistic that the event will be held in 2021, but they say some changes will be made.

“The health and safety of our visitors, volunteers, and community are of utmost importance, and Tulip Time will continue to follow the recommendations and directives of the CDC, the State of Michigan and our local health department,” a release reads. “Planning during this ever-changing landscape is challenging, but we are optimistic. The festival, however, will have to undergo some significant changes, and we would like to share this initial information.”

The 2021 Tulip Time Festival is scheduled to take place between May 1 and May 9. Events that are currently being planned include the following, as provided by organizers:

Tulip Time Artisan Market, May 1 & 2 at the outdoor grounds of Beechwood Church on Ottawa Beach Road (previously held at Centennial Park)

Tulip Time Run, May 1, in person or virtual

A new Tulip Immersion Garden, May 1 – 9, at Dunton Park on Holland’s north side

Dutch Marktplaats, including the NEW Dutch Dance Costume Exhibit, May 1 – 8, to be held at Holland Civic Center Place

The festival will be spread out beyond the downtown area and timed tickets will be introduced to allow for social distancing.

“Many festival favorites are yet to be determined, including Dutch Dance performances, the carnival, and parades,” the release reads. “If Tulip Time can safely host a parade, it would likely be on Saturday, May 8, with no grandstand seating available. Indoor, fixed-seated events are not planned at this time.”

Event organizers will be providing updates on the festival throughout the coming months on their website.

