Brent Ashcroft and Evan Linnert win Regional Murrow award for 'Origin of Oz' series

13 ON YOUR SIDE reporter Brent Ashcroft and photojournalist Evan Linnert were awarded a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for their series on the Origin of Oz.
The series highlights how West Michigan played a role in L. Frank Baum's legendary book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.
The four part series aired as a half hour special last year.
