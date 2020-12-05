Brent Ashcroft and Evan Linnert win Regional Murrow award for 'Origin of Oz' series

The series highlighted how West Michigan plays a role in the legendary book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reporter Brent Ashcroft and photojournalist Evan Linnert were awarded a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for their series on the Origin of Oz.

The series highlights how West Michigan played a role in L. Frank Baum's legendary book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The four part series aired as a half hour special last year.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.