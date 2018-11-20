GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Ground has been broken on the first new commercial construction project in Garfield Park neighborhood in 30 years.

On Tuesday, November 20, Orion Construction, LINC Up and Dwelling Place broke ground on the Garfield Park Lofts -- an affordable workplace housing project at 100 Burton Ave SE. The multi-million dollar project brings 32 apartments to the border between the 1st and 3rd ward. This project will sit on the footprint of a former 120 year-old church that has been vacant since 2014.

When Orion demolished the buildings two weeks ago, crews uncovered a time capsule from the original construction. It was opened at the ground breaking ceremony Tuesday morning.

Garfield Park Lofts will become a three-story apartment building containing two and three-bedroom units in the Garfield Park neighborhood. This offering is the product of a partnership between LINC, Dwelling Place, and Orion Construction that creates affordable housing under the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program. Garfield Park Lofts delivers an affordable living experience complete with on-site parking and green space.

