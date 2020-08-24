2 people airlifted from mud bog crash in Osceola County

Seven other people were taken to the hospital.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich — Two people were airlifted to the hospital following a mud bog crash in Osceola County Aug. 22.

According to a press release from Michigan State Police, a large, modified party bus rolled over at the mud bog event on 15 Mile Road.

Multiple people were injured when the vehicle rolled over. Two people were airlifted to the hospital for advanced medical care, MSP said. Seven other people were taken to the hospital via ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation, but MSP said alcohol is believed to be a factor.

No other details about the incident were released. MSP said an update would be released when more information is available.

