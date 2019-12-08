OTSEGO, Mich. — The city of Otsego has settled for $15,000 and has changed their sign ordinance after a resident sued them for what he believed was a violation of his First Amendment rights.

Michael Ransbottom was confronted by Otsego police last September for having too many signs, which were primarily anti-President Donald Trump, in his front yard. Otsego City Manager Aaron Mitchell said it was never about the content of the signs, but instead, about the number of signs and the violation of city regulations.

"People started raising some complaints, and I talked to my police chief and I said 'I think there's an issue there,'" Mitchell said.

Ransbottom refused to remove the signs and was given a citation, which eventually led to him suing the city.

"Thank God that he made that choice, because it's those kind of choices that preserve the First Amendment rights for everyone," said Ransbottom's attorney Robert Levi, who believes his client was partly targeted due to the content of the signs.

Both parties claim they attempted to reach an agreement before it reached this point. In the end, Ransbottom settled with the city for $15,000, a new sign ordinance and the dismissal of his civil infraction.

Under the new ordinance, residents can have about five signs or 15 sq. feet worth of signs up year round, with a limit of six sq. feet per sign. Mitchell said Ransbottom is now in accordance. Previously, residents could have a single yard sign up all year, with election cycles as the exception. During election cycles, yard signs could only pertain to ballot issues or candidates on the ballot.

"Many political issues are not on the ballot. History has shown speech about some political issues that are not on the ballot will eventually lead to them being on the ballot, or to come before Congress," Levi said. "Non-ballot political speech is very important."

Mitchell said he doesn't believe there was anything the city could have done to foresee or avoid this. He said in his mind they likely would've won the court case with their new sign ordinance, but they chose to settle in order to preserve costs.

"We have to be safe because it could've gone up exponentially quickly," Mitchell said.

