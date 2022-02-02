Ottawa Beach Inn closes its doors, will reopen under new name, concept in May

Playa Tacos & Tequilas will be a modern restaurant that focuses on craft cocktails and Mexican street food.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An extensive renovation and rebrand is taking place on the lakeshore this winter.

Ottawa Beach Inn, a longtime staple near Holland State Park, has closed its doors to make room for a new concept.

Ottawa Beach Inn served the Holland community for 50 years and was purchased by River & Odi Hospitality Group in 2014.

Its replacement, Playa Tacos & Tequilas, will be a modern restaurant that focuses on craft cocktails and Mexican street food. Eric Chaitin, owner of River & Odi Hospitality Group, says their food will utilize fresh, high-quality ingredients.

“Playa Tacos & Tequilas is an entirely new concept, one we’re exceptionally proud to have built from the ground up and one we know will serve our neighbors in Holland well," Chaitin said.

The drink menu will feature more than 150 different tequilas and mezcals, margaritas using fresh juices and other handcrafted cocktails.

The restaurant itself will feature a large outdoor patio and extended full bar. Garage doors on the south side of the restaurant will allow for an open, fresh-air atmosphere. An expanded fireplace will also be renovated so to add a cozy feel for the year-round restaurant experience.

River & Odi Hospitality Group is expected to hire 50 employees to start the summer season. The group says job fairs are planned for late-February and mid-March. You can apply for a position here.

Playa Tacos & Tequilas is expected to open May 2022.

