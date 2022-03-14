Ottawa Co. police: Man in custody after allegedly assaulting woman, barricading himself inside home

Police say the man had allegedly assaulted a woman Monday morning. When officers responded to the complaint, the suspect barricaded himself inside a home.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a woman and barricading himself inside a home in Holland Township.

Police say they responded to a report of a felonious assault around 3:40 p.m. The assault had taken place around 11 a.m. in the area of 3700 E Traditions Way.

The victim reported that male subject had pointed a handgun at her during a physical altercation. She was able to call 911 after fleeing from the subject. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other.

When officers responded to the home to investigate the report, the suspect was at the home with three young children. The suspect refused to exit the home or release the children.

Crisis negotiators responded to the scene and the suspect exited the home without incident after several hours of negotiation.

Neither the suspect nor children were injured in the incident.

Police say the suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public. His identity is being withheld pending arraignment.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

