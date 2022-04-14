Ottawa Co. celebrates dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — This week is 'National Public Safety Telecommunications Week'. It's designated to celebrate 9-1-1 dispatchers across the country.
The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority said this week always means a lot to their team.
"We operate generally, you know, behind the scenes within a secure building, we're not out in the public, we're not visible as much obviously, but yet, we're still working in a public service roll," said Pete McWatters, the Executive Director for the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority. "And we want to celebrate that and it gives us a chance to kind of celebrate what we do and let people know that we're here and working hard and what we do for the community."
National Public Safety Telecommunications Week was a local initiative that was initially set up in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of Contra Costa County, which later went on to become a nationwide, week-long event.
