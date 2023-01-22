Ottawa County couple helps girls in need after car drives into Lake Macatawa

Kevin Macleod and his wife heard a knock on their door near at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The girl and her sister were in the car that drove into the lake.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An early morning knock on the door was a shock for Kevin Macleod and his wife.

A girl and her sibling were asking the Macleod's for help at 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

"I open the door and there's this little girl standing where I'm standing, she's got one shoe on," said Kevin. "She says that her and her sister were driving with their dad, their car went into the lake, they made it out, the slept on the porch of the house across the street."

Kevin says after getting that knock on their door, they let the two kids inside to help warm them up.

"Obviously she's shivering," said Kevin. "Her sisters across the field here, I can see the footprints that led her over here and I wave them both over and me and my wife bring them in. By now my wife is down stairs like what's going on? I told her 'call 911 immediately, these kids have been out all night.'"

According to Kevin, the area where the girls escaped out of the sinking car is usually quiet, with a lot of the houses being second homes.

"That's about eight hours they were out in the cold and that's really tough," said Kevin. "They had a tough night and a tough day and they're probably going to have a tough time for awhile."

Lieutenant Eric Westveer had a message for the good Samaritans who helped the two kids.

"My message to them would be thank you," said Lt. Westveer. "I think what they did helping those girls partly saved their lives because of the cold exposure they had."

Kevin says they did what they had to.

"I'm glad that they're okay, I just think me and my wife did what anyone else would have done."

