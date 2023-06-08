Deputies responding to crash involving bus, box truck and cars outside Ottawa Co. elementary school

Our crew on scene says the box truck was damaged along with several cars that were in the parking lot.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene at Forest Grove Elementary School investigating a crash involving an apparent box truck, school bus and cars in the school's parking lot.

The crash happened just after noon on Thursday in the parking lot of the elementary school, which is located at 1645 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

School officials say no students or staff were involved in the incident, but it did cause some bussing delays.

Our crew on scene says the box truck sustained damage along with several cars that were in the parking lot.

According to the school's website, it is the last day of school for students. Classes were dismissed at 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

