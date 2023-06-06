Grand Rapids man in critical condition after car goes airborne, flips in Ottawa Co. crash

The man was found unresponsive and had to be extricated from the vehicle, deputies say. He was taken to a hospital via Aero Med in critical condition.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is in critical condition after his vehicle flipped during a crash in Ottawa County Monday night.

Deputies say the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on 72nd Avenue near Bingham Street.

A 2004 Jeep driven by the 31-year-old man was traveling northbound on 72nd Avenue when it hit a mailbox. The man overcorrected, causing the Jeep to go into the ditch, go airborne and flip over several times. It came to rest on its top.

The man was found unresponsive and had to be extricated from the vehicle, deputies say. He was taken to a hospital via Aero Med in critical condition.

This crash remains under investigation.

