OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies discovered a two car crash around 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 136th Ave. and Riley St. in Holland Twp.

A 50-year-old Holland man failed to stop for a flashing red signal at Riley St. while traveling northbound on 136th. When he entered the intersection, he was hit by a westbound car, driven by a 27-year-old from Grand Rapids.

After the cars hit one another, the impact sent both cars off the roadway, crashing into trees on the west side of 136th.

The 50-year-old Holland man suffered head injures and was transported to the hospital. The 27-year-old was not hurt in the accident.

This crash remains under investigation.

