Ottawa Co. rollover crash leaves 1 injured

An 83-year-old Jenison man sustained minor injuries in the crash, police say.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Ottawa County Sunday evening.

Police say the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and 18th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

A Toyota Sienna, driven by a 35-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was traveling eastbound on Chicago Drive when she ran a red light. The Toyota then struck a northbound Buick LaCrosse, causing the Toyota to roll several times and come to rest on its side in the median.

The Toyota was also occupied by three children, ages 3, 6 and 8. No one was injured.

The Buick was driven by an 83-year-old Jenison man, who sustained neck pain and was treated at the scene. His passenger, an 80-year-old Jenison woman, was not injured.

The driver of the Toyota was cited for disregarding a red light.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.