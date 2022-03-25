4 injured in Ottawa Co. crash

All four people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County Friday evening.

Police say the crash happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and N River Avenue. A Toyota Highlander was westbound on Douglas Avenue when the driver attempted to turn left onto N River Avenue. The driver failed to yield to an eastbound Subaru Forester on Douglas Avenue, and the vehicles collided.

Two passengers in the Toyota, which was driven by a 41-year-old Holland woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One of the passengers, a 71-year-old Irons woman, was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Subaru, a 28-year-old Holland woman, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Other than the 71-year-old woman, all others sought treatment privately.

This crash remains under investigation.

