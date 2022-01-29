Ottawa Co. deputy involved in 2-vehicle crash

While the deputy was not injured, a 23-year-old Holland man sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Police say the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on 136th Avenue. The deputy had been traveling northbound while responding to a high-priority call. He collided with a westbound Honda CR-V in the Riley Street intersection.

The deputy was not injured in the crash, police say. The driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old Holland man, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The crash is being investigated by the Holland Police Department.

