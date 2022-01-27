Driver killed after losing control of vehicle, striking tree in Ottawa Co.

Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and killed. Lincoln Road is currently closed between 128th Avenue and M-231 due to the crash.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa County.

Police say the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Lincoln Road in Robinson Township. A 36-year-old Grand Haven man was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck east on Lincoln Road when he lost control of the truck. He left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and killed, police say.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Lincoln Road is currently closed between 128th Avenue and M-231. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route at this time.

This crash remains under investigation.

