Driver killed after losing control of vehicle, striking tree in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa County.
Police say the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Lincoln Road in Robinson Township. A 36-year-old Grand Haven man was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck east on Lincoln Road when he lost control of the truck. He left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and killed, police say.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Lincoln Road is currently closed between 128th Avenue and M-231. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route at this time.
This crash remains under investigation.
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.