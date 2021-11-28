Ottawa Co. police searching for driver of hit-and-run crash that left passenger injured

Police say the driver fled the crash scene on foot. The passenger sustained a "significant" leg injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Ottawa County police are searching for a driver that crashed their vehicle into a tree and fled the scene, leaving behind an injured passenger.

Police say the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning on West Campus Drive in Allendale Township. A Dodge Avenger was traveling east when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions. The vehicle struck a tree and the driver immediately fled on foot, according to police.

The passenger, a 19-year-old Flint woman, sustained a "significant" leg injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police say she is in stable condition.

Officers were unable to locate the driver. Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

This incident remains under investigation.

