24-year-old woman injured in Ottawa Co. rollover crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was injured early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Ottawa County.
Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-96 near 24th Avenue. A 24-year-old Muskegon woman was driving west in a Buick SUV when she lost control of the vehicle. The SUV ran off the roadway and rolled.
The woman was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say icy roadways may have been a factor in this crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
