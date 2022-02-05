24-year-old woman injured in Ottawa Co. rollover crash

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say icy roadways may be a factor in this crash.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was injured early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Ottawa County.

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-96 near 24th Avenue. A 24-year-old Muskegon woman was driving west in a Buick SUV when she lost control of the vehicle. The SUV ran off the roadway and rolled.

The woman was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say icy roadways may have been a factor in this crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.